Wells County Mayor Stepping Down

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Wells County Republican Party Chairman Preston Wright says that Bluffton Mayor John Whicker has decided to step down effective July 31 of this year.

Wright noted Whicker’s service to the residents of Bluffton – specifically his leadership during the Pandemic as well as overseeing several major infrastructure projects.

Whicker will step down to focus on recovery from upcoming knee replacement and hip surgery according to Preston who said that a caucus will be scheduled to fill the vacancy soon.