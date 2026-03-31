Westfield Murder Case

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — Police in Westfield believe a man found dead inside his home was killed by his business partner.

In a Monday news conference, they announced that Ronald Dewayne Brown Jr., 50, of Indianapolis was who they believe killed James “Matt” Lushin at his Westfield home.

Lushin was found dead on March 12. His obituary said Lushin was a key partner with the real estate investment company, FLF Property.

“Matt was also a respected and accomplished member of the international poker community. He traveled the world competing in tournaments and built an impressive and successful career,” the obituary stated.

Police say they found what appeared to be drug paraphernalia throughout the home. Investigators say they were told by witnesses and acquaintances of the two men that Lushin and Brown worked together to deal marijuana, but Brown owed Lushin thousands of dollars and had been paying him back for the past year.

“The murder of James Lushin by Ronald Brown Jr. would have erased the debt or need to pay back the front that Lushin provided to Brown,” said the probable cause affidavit.

At the news conference, Hamilton County Prosecutor Josh Kocher said they are charging Brown with murder, which carries a 45-60 year sentencing range. He’s also facing a firearms enhancement, which carries an additional five to 20 years. He says they are not done taking tips, though.

“If anybody from the public has any information that they think would be relevant to this murder and investigation, we ask that they contact the Westfield Police Department or the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office,” said Kocher.

Witnesses say Lushin “fronted” Brown thousands of dollars worth of marijuana to sell. One of them said Lushin supplied Brown with $50,000 worth of marijuana.

On the day Lushin died, police say they tracked down footage of a black Dodge Durango, which they say Brown was driving because he rented it from the Indianapolis International Airport. They believe Brown drove the Durango around Lushin’s home to scope it out and also concealed the license plate of the vehicle during parts of the crime.

“The timing of the rental car pickup and return indicates that the vehicle was primarily rented to commit the murder of James Lushin,” the affidavit states.

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis was also at Monday’s news conference. He said this is difficult for the community, but his message is clear.

“If you commit crimes in our community, we will use all available resources to make sure you are held accountable. Ensuring Westfield remains one of the safest places to live in America remains my number one priority,” said Willis.