Texas Student, 15, Shoots High School Teacher Before Fatally Shooting Himself, Authorities Say

(FOX NEWS) — A 15-year-old Texas high school student shot a teacher Monday morning before fatally shooting himself, authorities said.

The teacher was shot at the Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, a suburb north of San Antonio, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said.

The student died at the scene and the teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital. Her condition was unknown, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify how the teen died.

The high school was placed on lockdown. Law enforcement officials later said the building had been secured and that students and staff were transported by bus to Bulverde Middle School.

Parents were asked to bring identification to pick up their children.

Authorities have not identified the teen or the student involved in the shooting.

A motive has not been disclosed.