July 3, 2025
Where to See Fireworks in the Fort Wayne Area

by Josh Williams
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Be sure to experience the spectacular fireworks shows happening in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas. 

Fort Wayne Fireworks Displays

  • Fort Wayne 4th of July Fireworks — July 4

    • The City of Fort Wayne’s Fireworks show will be held at the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne at 10 PM

Fireworks Displays in Neighboring Counties

Fireworks at the Lake

  • Angola Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks — July 4

    • Visit the City of Angola to enjoy their Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks display on July 4th. The day begins with a parade downtown at 11 AM, with more family-friendly activities following in Commons Park, like a bounce house, food vendors, and a live animal show. The fireworks display will start whenever it gets dark!

  • Crooked Lake — July 5

    • Visit Crooked Lake to enjoy their massive fireworks show from the second basin on Saturday, July 5th, or start the fun earlier that day with a boat parade at 2 PM! You can also enjoy their annual tradition of Lighting the Lake Red at 10 PM on July 4th.

  • Lake Wawasee — July 5

  • The Wawasee Property Owners Association (WPOA) is going to have a grand fireworks show at the center of Lake Wawasee.

 

