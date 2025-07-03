Where to See Fireworks in the Fort Wayne Area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Be sure to experience the spectacular fireworks shows happening in Fort Wayne and surrounding areas.
Fort Wayne Fireworks Displays
-
Fort Wayne 4th of July Fireworks — July 4
-
The City of Fort Wayne’s Fireworks show will be held at the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne at 10 PM
-
Fireworks Displays in Neighboring Counties
-
Huntington Independence Day Fireworks — July 4
-
Huntington will celebrate the day at Huntington YMCA campuses, Crestview Middle School, and Parkview Hospital. Displays begin at dusk.
-
-
Salamonie Summer Festival — July 4-6
-
Salamonie Summer Festival is Warren, Indiana’s three-day long Independence Day celebration. Starting July 4th, at Warren’s local parks and Knight Bergman Center, there will be a parade, flea market, games, contests, and more! Fireworks start at dusk on July 7th at Warren Tower Park.
-
-
Markle Summer Sounds Concert — July 4
-
Markle will celebrate the 4th of July at Markle Fish and Game Club Park, with fireworks beginning at dusk. Food trucks and entertainment will be on-site for you to enjoy!
-
Fireworks at the Lake
-
Angola Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks — July 4
-
Visit the City of Angola to enjoy their Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks display on July 4th. The day begins with a parade downtown at 11 AM, with more family-friendly activities following in Commons Park, like a bounce house, food vendors, and a live animal show. The fireworks display will start whenever it gets dark!
-
-
Crooked Lake — July 5
-
Visit Crooked Lake to enjoy their massive fireworks show from the second basin on Saturday, July 5th, or start the fun earlier that day with a boat parade at 2 PM! You can also enjoy their annual tradition of Lighting the Lake Red at 10 PM on July 4th.
-
-
Lake Wawasee — July 5
- The Wawasee Property Owners Association (WPOA) is going to have a grand fireworks show at the center of Lake Wawasee.