White Smoke Over Sistine Chapel As New Pope Chosen

VATICAN, (WOWO) — White smoke was witnessed emerging from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, in a direct signal that a new pope has already been elected.

The name of the pope has yet to be announced by the papal conclave, who met for the first time on Wednesday to deliberate on who would take up the seat as leader of the Catholic Church.

Only one vote was intended to be held on the first day of the conclave’s gathering, while as many as four votes could be held in the following days, with two ballots collected in the morning followed by up to two in the afternoon.

The Thursday announcement means the holy body concluded their voting on the second day; both Pope Francis and Pope Benedict were elected on the second day of the Conclave.