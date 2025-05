DECATUR, Ind. Adams County Sheriff Dan Mawhorr tells WOWO News that the culmination of a 2024 investigation by his department along with Indiana State Police led to a search warrant at a Decatur home, and the arrest of 35-year-old Christopher Teeple.

He’s charged with 11 counts of child exploitation and child pornography as well as one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Teeple is currently in the Adams County Jail