Michigan Prison Conditions Under Scrutiny Amid Clemency Request

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Advocates and lawmakers are urging Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to grant clemency to a woman they say is suffering severe medical complications linked to mold exposure inside the state’s only women’s prison.

The case centers on Krystal Clark, who has been incarcerated since 2011 at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti. Supporters say Clark has developed serious health conditions they believe are tied to environmental issues inside the facility, and they argue her case reflects broader concerns about medical care and oversight in the state prison system.

During a recent press conference, advocates and public officials pointed to allegations of unsafe conditions, including claims of mold exposure affecting inmates and staff. A video message from Clark was played during the event in which she said she believes the facility conditions are directly impacting her health.

State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky of Livonia said she visited Clark earlier this year and later testified that she observed concerning physical symptoms during her visit, including visible growths and swelling, which she attributed to Clark’s reported condition.

Clark is currently serving a sentence of 17 to 30 years for armed robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and related offenses. She will be eligible for parole in 2027.

Advocates say they are pressing state leadership for immediate action, arguing the situation raises questions about accountability and prisoner health care. According to Bridge Michigan, prison officials dispute claims that there is widespread mold at the facility.