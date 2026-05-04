Who is on Your Ballot in Adams County?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Voters in Adams County will head to the polls on May 5, 2026, to decide a wide range of federal, state, and local races. The ballot includes contests for Congress, the Indiana General Assembly, and numerous county and township offices.

All candidates listed below filed officially with the county election office. Biographical summaries are based on publicly available background information and typical qualifications associated with each role, presented without political bias.

United States Representative, Third District

Republican Candidates

Jon M. Kenworthy (filed Feb. 6, 2026)

Kenworthy is a Republican candidate seeking to represent Indiana’s Third Congressional District. Candidates for this office typically come from backgrounds in business, law, agriculture, or public service. Kenworthy’s campaign centers on federal legislative representation.

(filed Feb. 6, 2026) Kenworthy is a Republican candidate seeking to represent Indiana’s Third Congressional District. Candidates for this office typically come from backgrounds in business, law, agriculture, or public service. Kenworthy’s campaign centers on federal legislative representation. Marlin A. Stutzman (filed Jan. 26, 2026)

Stutzman is a well-known figure in Indiana politics, having previously served in Congress representing the Third District. His background includes experience in both state and federal government, as well as business and agriculture.

Democratic Candidate

Kelly Thompson (filed Jan. 7, 2026)

Thompson is the Democratic candidate in the race. Candidates for Congress often emphasize community engagement, policy development, and constituent services at the federal level.

State Senator, District 19

Republican Candidates

Blake Fiechter (filed Jan. 28, 2026)

Fiechter is a business owner and community leader from northeastern Indiana. His background includes agricultural and local economic involvement.

(filed Jan. 28, 2026) Fiechter is a business owner and community leader from northeastern Indiana. His background includes agricultural and local economic involvement. Travis Holdman (filed Jan. 7, 2026)

Holdman is an incumbent state senator with multiple terms in office. He has experience in legislative policymaking at the state level.

Democratic Candidate

Timothy C. Murphy (filed Jan. 7, 2026)

Murphy is the Democratic candidate seeking to represent District 19 in the Indiana Senate.

State Representative, District 79

Matthew S. Lehman (Republican) – filed Jan. 7, 2026

Lehman is the incumbent state representative with prior legislative experience.

– filed Jan. 7, 2026 Lehman is the incumbent state representative with prior legislative experience. Ian G. Richardson (Democratic) – filed Feb. 4, 2026

Richardson is the Democratic challenger for the seat.

Judge, Adams Superior Court

Sam Conrad (Republican) – filed Jan. 14, 2026

Judicial candidates typically have legal backgrounds and courtroom experience.

Prosecuting Attorney

Julie-Marie Brown (Republican) – filed Feb. 3, 2026

Prosecutors oversee criminal cases and represent the state in legal proceedings.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Shelly M. Brite (Republican) – filed Jan. 7, 2026

The clerk manages court records, filings, and administrative court functions.

County Sheriff

Eric Beer (Republican) – filed Jan. 9, 2026

Sheriffs are responsible for law enforcement, jail operations, and public safety.

County Surveyor

Mike Werling (Republican) – filed Jan. 12, 2026

Surveyors oversee land boundaries and drainage issues.

County Assessor

Mary Beery (Republican) – filed Jan. 9, 2026

The assessor evaluates property values for taxation purposes.

County Commissioner, District 2

Steven R. Bailey (Republican) – filed Jan. 12, 2026

Commissioners manage county infrastructure and administrative functions.

County Council

Fred Velez (R), District 1 – filed Jan. 9

– filed Jan. 9 Leonard Corral, Jr. (R), District 2 – filed Jan. 7

– filed Jan. 7 Cory Sprunger (R), District 3 – filed Jan. 13

– filed Jan. 13 Robert E. (Bob) Rhoades (R), District 4 – filed Jan. 7

County council members are responsible for budgeting and financial oversight.

Township Trustees

Republican candidates:

Jeremiah Lipscomb – French Township

Kerry L. Steiner – Hartford Township

David W. Masterson – Jefferson Township

Kendall Donavan Dean Arnold – Kirkland Township

Gerald M. (Jerry) Walker – Monroe Township

Darrel O. Ehlerding – Preble Township

Fred J. Kunkel – Root Township

Megan Clouse – St. Marys Township

Roberta Grote – Union Township

Jeanene K. Neuenschwander – Wabash Township

Corey Affolder – Washington Township

Democratic candidates:

Robert W. Reef – Jefferson Township

David A. (Dave) Smith II – Washington Township

Township trustees administer local assistance and manage township services.

Township Board Members

Dozens of candidates are running for township board positions across Adams County, including:

Blue Creek Township: Melvin Burkhart, Kyle Roe, Jeffery Yoder

French Township: JB Baumgartner, Doug Hill, Mike Lipscomb

Hartford Township: Dawn Kreigh, Michael Liechty, Dee Teeple

Jefferson Township: Dennis Caffee, Mark Lehmann, Mark Merkel

Kirkland Township: Chrissy Arnold, David Bluhm, Rebeccah Liechty

Monroe Township: Brice Amstutz, Trisha Moser, Ethan Sharp, Nancy Walker

Preble Township: Micah Borne, Timothy Hoffman, Dennis Werling

Root Township: Trevor Callahan, Ryan Miller, Jeffrey Sheets

St. Marys Township: Amanda Heiser, Randy Johnson, Jim Jones

Union Township: Bradley Girod, Terry Grubaugh, Jessica Roemer

Wabash Township: John Amstutz, James Bradtmueller Jr., Steve Kuhn, Mark Neuenschwander

Washington Township: Michele Barger, Gunner Butler, Susan Miller

These boards assist with township budgeting and oversight.

Town Council

Agnes Schoch (Republican) – Geneva District 2

– Geneva District 2 Andrew J. Briggs (Democratic) – Geneva District 3

Convention Delegates

Both parties have multiple candidates for county convention delegate positions, including:

Republican Delegates:

Brice Amstutz, Kelly Amstutz, Shelly Brite, Leonard Corral Jr., Matt Dyer, Darrel Ehlerding, Michael Garza, Shawn Hamrick, Steve Justus, Gina Melcher, Judi Merkel, Mark Merkel, Trisha Moser, Keven Sipe, Charles Tooley, Jim Voglewede

Democratic Delegates:

Kaitlyn Barlage, Megan Dunlap, Erica Dyer, Jenny Bowers Shultz, David Smith II, Ashley Theurer

Precinct Committeemen (Democratic)

Candidates include:

Julia Reef, Kathi Drake, Jenny Bowers Shultz, Ashley Theurer, Molly Cochran, Norman Glass, Robert Reef, Debra Giessler, Laura Hakes, Jessica Rambo, Janet Smith

These roles focus on party organization at the precinct level.

The 2026 Adams County Primary ballot is extensive, covering federal representation down to local township governance. Many races are uncontested, while others—particularly at the federal and state level—feature multiple candidates.

Voters are encouraged to review the full ballot ahead of Election Day to better understand the offices and candidates appearing this year.