May 4, 2026
Local News

Noble County Polling Locations: Election Day May 5th

by Macy Gray0

Noble County officials have announced details for Election Day voting in the May 5, 2026 Primary Election, emphasizing convenient access for voters across the county.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. All registered voters in Noble County may cast their ballot at any designated vote center, regardless of their home precinct.

The following locations will serve as official vote centers on Election Day:

  • Noble County Annex Building
  • Bridgeway Church
  • Crosspointe Family Church
  • Stone’s Hill Church
  • Orange Township Fire Department
  • Cultivate Church

Election officials note that the vote center model allows voters to choose whichever location is most convenient, helping reduce wait times and improve accessibility across Noble County communities, including Albion, Kendallville, Ligonier, Rome City, and LaOtto.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive during polling hours to ensure a smooth voting experience on Election Day.

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