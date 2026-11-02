Williams County residents among victims in $9 million international romance scam

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO) — Several Williams County residents were among victims of an international romance fraud scheme that cost people across the globe a total of nine million dollars.

Federal prosecutors say twin brothers from Ghana and an American woman from Hawaii used dating websites and social media to target older Americans between 2024 and 2026.

Jamal Abubakari, Kamal Abubakari and Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

Investigators say the defendants created fake identities and built close personal relationships with victims, often presenting those relationships as romantic. They then used fabricated stories to persuade victims to send money.

Several victims lived in Edgerton, in Williams County. Others were located in 24 additional states, Germany and Austria. Prosecutors did not disclose how many people were victimized in Williams County or the total number of victims.

The plea agreements require the defendants to forfeit luxury watches, rings, chains, medallions and earrings seized during their arrests.

Each defendant faces up to 20 years in federal prison. A judge is scheduled to sentence the three in February 2027.

The investigation was led by the FBI’s Cleveland Division and was part of a federal effort to combat financial fraud and scams targeting older Americans.