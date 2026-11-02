Census: Michigan loses 12,575 residents, but Lansing posts biggest city gain

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan’s population remained near 10.1 million last year, despite a small decline, while Detroit, Grand Rapids and Lansing all added residents, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

The state had an estimated 10.1 million residents in 2025, down about 12,575 people from 2024. That represents a decline of less than half a percent, following two years of estimated population growth.

Detroit and Grand Rapids each grew by about half a percent. Detroit added 3,413 residents, bringing its estimated population to 649,115. Grand Rapids gained 1,049 people and remained Michigan’s second-largest city, with an estimated population of 201,180.

Lansing posted the biggest increase among the state’s 17 largest cities. Its population grew by about 1.2 percent, adding 1,317 residents and bringing the total to 114,783.

Four of the state’s largest cities recorded population increases. Dearborn, Southfield, Rochester Hills and Farmington Hills each lost roughly 800 residents.

The Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey also found Michigan’s median household income increased to $75,832 in 2025, up from $72,389 the year before. But the state remained below the national median of $84,780.

The survey also measured electric vehicle and solar panel ownership for the first time. About 148,819 Michigan households owned an electric vehicle, representing roughly four percent of households. That trailed the national rate of 5.5 percent.

An estimated 65,918 Michigan households had solar panels, fewer than in Illinois, which had 177,113, and Ohio, with 72,125.

Michigan continued to outperform the national average in high school attainment. About 92.7 percent of residents had a high school diploma or equivalent, compared with 90.6 percent nationally.

But the state trailed in higher education. An estimated 33.9 percent of Michiganders had a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with 37.4 percent nationwide.