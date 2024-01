FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a recent attempted murder.

37-year-old Roddrick Gale is described as black light skin, 6-foot-2 with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and police say he will be on foot.

If seen, police ask the public to call 9-1-1 without approaching him, as he’s considered to be armed and dangerous.