Wired for the Future: Google.org Funds Electrical Workforce Expansion in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In a major boost for Indiana’s skilled trades, the electrical training ALLIANCE (etA) announced a $400,000 investment from Google.org to support workforce development in the electrical industry across the state.

The funding supports three apprenticeship training partners:

Electrical Training Institute of Indianapolis

Electrical JATC of Northern Indiana

Fort Wayne Electrical JATC

These programs—joint efforts between the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA)—will use the funds to:

Integrate AI training into electrical apprenticeship curriculum

Expand enrollment through Apprenticeship Direct , a first-year training initiative

Provide apprentices with access to Google’s AI Essentials course

Increase training capacity to support 524 additional apprentices by 2030

That’s a 42% increase in Indiana’s projected pipeline of new electricians—directly addressing the shortage of skilled workers needed for clean energy, AI, and advanced infrastructure projects.

“This is about equipping the professionals who will modernize the grid and power tomorrow’s economy,” said Todd Stafford, Executive Director of etA. “We’re proud to work with Google to expand opportunities and invest in a future-ready workforce.”

Google.org says the investment aligns with its broader goal of supporting programs that build infrastructure for innovation and growth.

“Supporting the skilled trades is vital for powering Indiana’s future,” said Maab Ibrahim, Head of Economic Opportunity, Google.org. “We’re proud to help build a strong workforce that strengthens Indiana’s economy and technical capacity.”

The funding also reinforces local impact, with NECA leaders from Fort Wayne and Northern Indiana highlighting new opportunities for residents to build careers in the electrical trade—and advance quickly into leadership roles.

“This is more than training,” said IBEW President Ken Cooper. “It’s about building the workforce that will modernize America’s energy systems and strengthen communities across Indiana and beyond.”

This initiative builds on Google’s broader push to support American innovation. Earlier this year, the company released its policy roadmap, Powering a New Era of American Innovation, advocating for modernized energy systems to support AI and economic growth.

For over 100 years, the electrical training ALLIANCE has led efforts to train electricians who power America’s homes, businesses, and infrastructure. With this latest investment, Indiana is taking a bold step to ensure its workforce is ready for the future.