Tensions Rise Over 200,000-Hen Facility Near Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A proposal to build a confined feeding operation (CFO) for more than 200,000 hens is stirring controversy in Wells County.

Fisher McAfee Farms LLC has submitted plans to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Wells County Area Planning Commission (APC) for a large poultry facility near County Roads 400 West and 300 North. The proposal is scheduled to be reviewed at Thursday’s APC meeting.

Supporters say the location is ideal for agricultural expansion and would boost the local economy. However, more than 100 nearby residents have signed a petition opposing the operation. Concerns include odor, potential pollution, impacts on property values, and strain on local well water resources.

The debate highlights a broader conversation over rural development and environmental impact in northeast Indiana.