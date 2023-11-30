November 30, 2023
Wisconsin woman arrested for stealing Grant County resident’s identity

by Derek Decker

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested on Thursday after stealing a Grant County resident’s identity.

Celsa Banegas-Maldonado, of Shorewood Hills, Wisc., has been charged with misappropriating personal identifying materials in Wisconsin, and is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

A fraud report was taken by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 17 when a resident claimed someone was using their social security number.

During the investigation, it was determined the social security number had been used in Wisconsin for employment purposes.

Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia has stated that scams and identity theft concern him and his team is committed to investigating each report.

