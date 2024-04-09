Crash in LaGrange Sends Two to Hospital with Injuries

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO) – A crash between a Dodge Ram and a Ford F250 Monday morning cause two people to be sent to the hospital.

At around 7:49 AM, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene of a crash at the intersection of US 20 and CR 200 E. The collision involved a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 45-year-old Clint Renkenberger, from Kendallville, IN, and a 2017 Ford F250 operated by 38-year-old Derek Damon, from Sturgis, MI.

According to reports, Renkenberger’s Dodge Ram was heading westbound on US 20, just east of CR 200 E, when it encountered a vehicle slowing down to turn left onto CR 200 E. Witnesses indicated that Renkenberger was traveling at an unsafe speed and was following too close to a vehicle that was slowing down. In an attempt to avoid a collision, Renkenberger veered off the north side of the road but ended up colliding with Damon’s stationary Ford F250 at the intersection.

The impact of the crash caused the Ford F250 to overturn, resulting in injuries to both Damon and his passenger, 32-year-old Dakotah Baldridge, from LaGrange, IN. Damon complained of pain to his left abdomen, shoulder, and leg, while Baldridge reported similar discomfort along with confusion. Both individuals were transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for medical treatment.