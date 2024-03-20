Former Assistant Superintendent Faces 20 Felony Charges for Misuse of School Funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A former Huntington County Community Schools Corporation assistant superintendent, Scott Bumgardner, finds himself at the center of a legal storm as he faces 20 felony charges following allegations of misappropriating taxpayer dollars. Bumgardner, charged with one count of corrupt business influence and 19 counts of theft, stands accused of misspending nearly half a million dollars through the purchase of gift cards.

The charges come after a state report that showed Bumgardner’s alleged misuse of funds while employed with HCCSC. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, the report detailed a pattern of behavior where Bumgardner reportedly acquired gift cards totaling $462,350, funded by taxpayer dollars. These gift cards, in varying amounts, were allegedly used for personal expenses, including alcohol and gambling, rather than legitimate school purposes.

The investigation into Bumgardner’s activities began after revelations surfaced regarding his spending habits during his tenure at Marion Community Schools in Grant County. Detectives uncovered a trail of financial discrepancies, prompting a deeper probe into his past dealings within HCCSC.

John Trout, the current superintendent of HCCSC, expressed dismay over the breach of trust and outlined steps taken to rectify the situation. Trout said the district is committed to recovering the misappropriated funds and implementing stringent policies to prevent similar occurrences in the future.