Council passes ordinance to keep Citilink afloat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night to keep Citilink funded.

Councilwoman Rohli Booker says the ordinance isn’t a blank check. It requires the transportation hub to come back quarterly to keep Council in the loop on what the organization’s needs are.

The ordinance allows Citilink to approach City Council directly when funds are below $500,000.

As of Tuesday, Citilink had just over $1.6 million in its rainy day fund.

The move should allow Citilink to stay afloat through next year, with hope the state will increase funding for public transportation so the city doesn’t deal with the same process again next October.