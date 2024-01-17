New Chief of Police Sworn In Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Scott Caudill was sworn in as the City of Fort Wayne’s new police chief Tuesday. The swearing in ceremony was part of a formal news conference led by Mayor Tom Henry. Caudill has been with the department since 1994 and most recently served as deputy chief of the northeast quadrant.

He’s also served as captain of the northeast quadrant, sergeant of policy/planning/research, sergeant of uniform operations in all four quadrants, as well as several other roles.

“Scott is prepared and ready to be our police chief. I’m impressed with his years of service in several different capacities with the FWPD and the leadership and communication skills that he possesses,” said Mayor Henry. “Scott’s ability to bring out the best in people and his strong demonstration of commitment to Fort Wayne position him to be an excellent leader of our police department.”

Caudill replaces Steve Reed who retired as police chief last week after serving in that capacity since August 2016.