January 10, 2024
Local News

Wood Products Maker Acquired In DeKalb County

by Michael McIntyre0
PHOTO COURTESY: Inside Indiana Business

ST. JOE, Ind. (WOWO):  A DeKalb County wood products maker has been acquired.  EcoVantage LLC, a manufacturer of thermally modified wood products headquartered in St. Joe, is under new ownership as Deluth, Minnesota-based Arbor Wood Co. has acquired EcoVantage.

Arbor Wood said in a news release that the acquisition is part of an effort to expand the company’s capacity and bolster its leadership position in the industry. Founded in 2008, EcoVantage uses a specialized wood preservation technique called thermal modification, which uses a combination of heat and steam that makes wood more durable, better protected against moisture, and rot resistant.

Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

