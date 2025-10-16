INDOT, State Police Urge Drivers To “Move Over, Slow Down” On National Move Over Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and Indiana State Police (ISP) are reminding Hoosiers to follow Indiana’s Move Over Law, especially as the nation recognizes National Move Over Day on Saturday, October 18.

The day serves as a national call to action to raise awareness for the safety of emergency responders, road workers, and stranded motorists across America.

“Indiana’s Move Over Law has been in place since 1999,” said ISP Superintendent Anthony Scott. “However, we continue to see regular incidents involving our troopers and other emergency personnel being struck—sometimes fatally—on the side of the road. Many of these tragedies are due to drivers being impaired or simply not paying attention.”

In 2023, Indiana updated the law to expand protections. Drivers are now required to move over or slow down for any stationary vehicle with flashing lights, not just emergency responders. This includes law enforcement, fire, EMS, highway maintenance crews, construction vehicles, tow trucks, utility vehicles, and disabled vehicles.

If drivers are unable to safely move to another lane, they must reduce their speed by at least 10 miles per hour below the posted limit. Failure to comply can result in a Class B infraction under Indiana law.

“Moving over—or slowing down—when approaching any vehicle on the shoulder isn’t just courteous, it’s a lifesaver,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist. “We want everyone to make it home safely—our workers, emergency responders, and drivers alike.”

According to AAA, 14 people in Indiana lost their lives in 2023 after being struck outside stopped or disabled vehicles. Nationally, more than 400 fatalities occurred under similar circumstances.

What Drivers Should Do When Approaching a Vehicle with Flashing Lights:

Move over into an adjacent lane if possible.

If unable to move over safely, slow down by at least 10 mph below the speed limit.

Stay alert and avoid distractions.

INDOT and ISP urge all Indiana drivers to honor National Move Over Day by practicing safe driving habits—this Saturday and every day—to help prevent unnecessary injuries and fatalities on Indiana roads.

