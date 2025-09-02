Matthew Caldwell Leaving Cup Champion Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Caldwell is stepping down as the business operations president of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and accepting a 10-year deal as CEO of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

The teams announced the deal on Wednesday. Caldwell will begin overseeing “day-to-day business operations and high-level strategic initiatives for the Timberwolves, Lynx, and (the G League’s) Iowa Wolves” on Sept. 2.

It’s a major move by new Timberwolves and Lynx owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, who assumed full control of those franchises earlier this summer.

“I love the NHL. I’ve enjoyed hockey and I’m a big fan of it,” Caldwell said. “But the NBA is just a much bigger, global platform. I really believe in Marc and Alex and their vision and what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to make Minnesota best in class.”

Caldwell joined the Panthers in 2014 as chief operating officer before being promoted to CEO in 2016.

“Our vision is for the Timberwolves and Lynx to set a new standard of excellence in pro sports, and we’re confident that Matthew is the leader needed to make that a reality,” Lore and Rodriguez said in a joint statement. “Leading our organization into an innovative new era requires an exceptional individual at the helm, and Matthew’s proven track record leading the business of the Florida Panthers is undeniable. We can’t wait to see the remarkable impact his bold leadership will have on this organization.”