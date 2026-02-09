WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Bob Morris talks Data Centers and Farm Land Use with KB

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) A controversial provision in House Bill 1333 that would have allowed large developments, such as data centers, to be built on agricultural land with minimal local oversight has been shelved following strong pushback from residents and local officials.

State Representative Bob Morris joined Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News on WOWO to break down what happened and why the provision, which sparked significant debate over local control, will not move forward.

“This legislation would have allowed developers to move forward without rezoning or public hearings—basically, no local say,” Morris explained. “After a lot of feedback from constituents and local leaders, legislative leaders have decided this language will not move forward.”

The provision raised eyebrows because it effectively bypassed local decision-making processes, allowing companies to develop data centers on agricultural land without the usual zoning requirements or public input. “The biggest thing is behind the scenes,” Morris said, highlighting infrastructure concerns. “We have a lot of infrastructure that we’re building to develop these data centers. But I want to make clear—listeners are not paying for the energy for these data centers. Merrick Electric Power has a system set up so that these new data centers pay their way, guaranteeing 80% of their total bill even if they’re not fully using the energy.”

Morris stressed that the legislation is now “dead” for the current session, but he left the door open for potential future iterations. “Anything can happen in the legislature,” he said. “Myself, as well as Representative Christopher Judy, will be watching this closely. Chris represents Columbia City and Southwest Allen County, and he’s constantly keeping us in the loop on issues like data centers and wind or solar projects.”

For constituents concerned about local influence, Morris offered a hands-on approach: “Get to know your neighbors and hold regular meetings. When you band together and put your name on a list that opposes something, elected officials take that seriously,” he advised.

When asked who was driving the push for the provision, Morris was clear: “Really, it’s the data center companies. If you spend time at the Capitol, you’ll see there are quite a few people in the hallways pushing for these. That’s their job—they want more data centers. Indiana is a great climate for business, and the tax climate makes it attractive for relocation.”

For now, local leaders and residents can rest assured that any decisions regarding data centers and similar developments will remain in local hands, at least for the time being. Morris and Judy plan to continue monitoring legislative activity to ensure that local voices are heard.

As Morris concluded on Morning News, “It’s something that we’re all learning along the way. I want to see it left up to the locals as well.”