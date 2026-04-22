WOWO EXCLUSIVE – GOP Chair Steve Shine Addresses Dem Complaint against Wendy Davis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— A dispute involving Allen County Senior Judge Wendy Davis and a formal complaint filed with the Indiana Supreme Court is drawing attention across local political circles, with party officials offering differing interpretations of judicial conduct rules.

During an appearance on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine addressed the controversy, which centers on Davis being listed as a co-host for a political meet-and-greet event tied to a Republican candidate for county commissioner.

“It’s quite clear in the Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct under Sections two and four that a senior judge, also known as a periodic part-time judge, is not required to comply with the rules that apply to a full-time sitting elected or appointed judge,” Shine said during the interview. “On its face and without equivocation, this does not apply to Wendy Davis.”

The complaint, filed by the Allen County Democratic Party, alleges that Davis’ participation in a political event violates judicial conduct standards that restrict judges from engaging in partisan political activity. Shine argued those restrictions do not extend to senior judges, who serve on a part-time or as-needed basis.

“What is the intent of the Democratic chair as to go forward with some baseless claim against Wendy?” Shine said. “It’s easy to make an allegation that then becomes a political bombshell, so to speak, and then see what happens.”

According to the discussion on-air, Davis’ role as a senior judge is central to the dispute. Unlike full-time judges serving on the Allen County Superior Court or Allen Circuit Court, senior judges may not be held to the same limitations regarding political activity under certain interpretations of the judicial code.

Shine stated that if the complaint involved a full-time judge, the situation would be different. “If this was a full-time Superior Court judge or a circuit court judge, it is prohibited,” he said. “But the exemption for these periodic judges, senior judges, means they are not subject to the same rules.”

Host Kayla Blakeslee noted during the segment that Davis had responded to inquiries about the situation, maintaining that her actions were appropriate. “She stands by her actions. She did nothing wrong,” Blakeslee said, adding that Davis provided that response while traveling overseas.

Shine said he expects the complaint to be dismissed. “The complaint will, in my opinion, be dismissed by the Indiana Supreme Court,” he said. He added that he believes an apology would be warranted if that outcome occurs, stating, “The chair of the Democrat Party owes Wendy Davis and the Allen County Republican Party an apology that should be made known to the public.”

The Allen County Democratic Party has not been quoted directly in the segment, but the filing of the complaint signals a differing interpretation of how judicial conduct rules apply to senior judges.

The Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct outlines ethical standards for judges, including limitations on political involvement, though the scope of those rules can vary depending on a judge’s role and status.

As of now, no ruling has been issued by the Indiana Supreme Court regarding the complaint. The matter remains under review.