WOWO EXCLUSIVE: Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales Joins Kayla Blakeslee

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO)— Hoosiers hoping to run for public office face a firm deadline Tuesday, as Indiana’s candidate filing period comes to a close at noon local time, according to Secretary of State Diego Morales.

Speaking during a live radio interview, Morales emphasized that the deadline is a “hard stop,” leaving no flexibility for late filings.

“Candidates must have their paperwork filed by 12 p.m. noon, local time,” Morales said. “If you’re not in by 12 p.m. noon, you will not be on the ballot.”

Morales urged candidates to be mindful of Indiana’s time zones, noting that filing must be completed by noon in the candidate’s local time. Those who arrive after the deadline, even by minutes, will be excluded from the ballot.

The deadline comes amid heightened political activity across the state. This year, all 25 Indiana Senate seats are contested, along with more than 80 of the 100 seats in the Indiana House of Representatives.

From his perspective, Morales said the high number of contested races reflects growing engagement in the electoral process.

“We have seen around 300 candidates coming to file physically here in our office,” Morales said. “It’s so encouraging to see the engagement of candidates, whether they are from any specific political party.”

Morales said increased candidate participation can help boost voter turnout and civic involvement.

“As Americans, we’re celebrating 250 years of the greatest country on Earth,” he said. “We want as many people to be engaged and be part of the election process.”

During the interview, Morales also addressed what he described as misinformation circulating about the candidate filing process. He said false claims have caused unnecessary stress for candidates across the state.

“My office is having to fight irresponsible and false information,” Morales said. “I call this election interference.”

Morales said there is nothing improper about how candidate filings are handled and stressed that the process has been in place for decades.

“There is nothing improper, nothing incomplete or invalid with the authentication of the signatures on the candidate filings here in the office,” he said.

Responding to broader concerns about election integrity, Morales said his office’s priority is maintaining voter confidence.

“I am the chief election officer, and I want Hoosiers to be confident,” Morales said. “Fake news can get around the world before the truth can get off the couch.”

Morales said misinformation undermines trust in elections and discourages participation, particularly among younger voters.

“My goal is to increase voter confidence,” he said. “This type of fake news doesn’t help.”

Asked whether voters should expect any changes ahead of the May primary, Morales said election procedures remain the same.

“Everything is the same,” he said. “Our main push right now is awareness — making sure candidates file before 12 p.m. noon.”

With winter weather impacting parts of the state, Morales encouraged candidates to allow extra time to travel safely.

“Please get out there, be cautious, drive safe and file before noon,” he said.

The May primary election will determine which candidates advance to the general election later this year.