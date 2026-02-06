Curling’s Olympic Spotlight Fuels Growing Interest in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A sport with roots stretching back to 16th-century Scotland is finding fresh momentum in northeast Indiana, as the Winter Olympics shine a spotlight on curling and spark renewed local interest.

According to 21Alive, curling’s rise in popularity has been especially meaningful for the Fort Wayne Curling Club, which has grown steadily since its modern incarnation began in 2010.

Craig Fischer, president and co-founder of the club, said curling’s inclusive nature is what first drew him and his family to the sport.

“My wife and I got started in curling because we have a son with autism, and we felt it was a sport we could play together with him,” Fischer said.

That sense of accessibility and community has remained central to the club’s mission. Over the years, the Fort Wayne Curling Club has also built an unexpected connection to the highest level of the sport. Fischer said 10 of the 14 members of Team USA have participated in events hosted by the Fort Wayne club.

“We loved being a small part of their Olympic journey,” Fischer said. “Obviously, there’s a lot more that goes into it than just playing here, but the fact that they came and grew their abilities by playing here in Fort Wayne makes this, you know, this ‘Olympics’ even more special to us.”

Every four years, when the Winter Games roll around, interest in curling surges nationwide — and Fort Wayne is no exception. Fischer said the Olympics provide a perfect opportunity to introduce new people to a sport that often looks simple on television but demands significant skill and strategy.

“I’d love people to come out and try it, and get a better understanding of the skills it takes to do it, and how difficult some of those shots they see are,” he said.

To meet that growing curiosity, the Fort Wayne Curling Club is offering Learn to Curl classes nightly from Feb. 14 through Feb. 28. Organizers hope the hands-on experience will turn first-time participants into lifelong fans of the sport.

The Winter Olympics are already underway in Milan. Viewers can watch curling and other Olympic events on 21Alive’s NBC broadcast or stream coverage online through Peacock.