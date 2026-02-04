WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Senator Banks talks SAVE Act and Filibuster with KB

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The SAVE Act returned to the political spotlight this morning with the urgency of a campaign-season talking point and the familiarity of a long-running Washington stalemate, as Indiana Senator Jim Banks joined Fort Wayne’s Morning News for a wide-ranging interview with host Kayla Blakeslee.

Banks, upbeat and unambiguous from the start, framed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act as both simple policy and common sense. The bill would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections—a proposal Banks described as “pretty simple” and “pretty straightforward,” especially in light of renewed attention after the president recently called for its immediate passage.

At its core, Banks argued, the SAVE Act is about trust in elections. “If you need an ID to buy a beer, or to see an R-rated movie, or to pick up tickets at an Indiana basketball game, or to go see a concert,” he said, “why wouldn’t you need to present an ID when you go vote, especially in a federal election when you’re voting for the President of the United States of America?”

The senator repeatedly emphasized that Indiana already operates under voter ID laws, positioning the state as proof of concept. “It’s the state law in Indiana. We have voter ID laws in Indiana,” Banks said. “We should pass it at the federal level.”

But while Banks projected confidence that the legislation will reach the Senate floor, he was candid about the obstacles ahead. The SAVE Act passed the House last April and has since languished in the Senate, where the math is unforgiving. “The problem, Kayla, is that it takes 60 votes to pass it,” Banks said, pointing squarely at the filibuster as the bill’s central roadblock.

That procedural hurdle, he argued, has become emblematic of a Senate disconnected from voter expectations. “These filibuster rules prevent us from doing all of the things that the voters expected us to do when they gave us the majorities and the White House back,” Banks said, dismissing the notion that today’s rules are rooted in the Founding Fathers. “They weren’t written by Thomas Jefferson. I mean, they’re modern filibuster rules that make this process a lot more difficult and complicated and empowers the Democrats more than what I think our founders intended.”

Banks expressed openness—enthusiasm, even—for changing those rules, including support for a so-called “standing filibuster,” which would require senators actively opposing a bill to hold the floor continuously. Evoking classic images of Senate drama, he said the filibuster should mean lawmakers “speak as long as you can speak and you can’t take a bathroom break,” after which a vote would follow. “The modern filibuster rules prevent that from happening,” he said.

Implementing a standing filibuster, Banks acknowledged, would be grueling. It would require total Republican unity and weeks on the Senate floor without the usual breaks. Still, he insisted the effort would be worth it. “I say let’s do whatever it takes,” he said. “Pass the SAVE Act, voter ID in federal elections. It will protect and save our country, and that’s why I’m for it.”

Even so, Banks conceded that under the current rules, the bill’s chances are slim. “We’re going to vote on it, but if it takes 60 votes, it’s going to fail because the Democrats are against it,” he said.

When pressed about speculation that Senate leadership might be reluctant to bring the bill forward, Banks pushed back. He said he believes Majority Leader John Thune is willing to allow a vote, while acknowledging resistance within his own party. “You do have some, like Mitch McConnell, who are flatly against it,” Banks said, calling their opposition out of touch with the country’s political mood. “I still think we would get the 51 votes to pass it. But it’s going to take 60 votes because of the filibuster rules.”

After a conversation steeped in legislative mechanics and partisan divides, the interview closed on a markedly lighter note—Indiana pride. Banks and Senator Todd Young recently led a Senate resolution honoring Indiana University’s national championship, a moment Banks described in deeply personal terms. “I’m still on cloud nine,” he said. “It was one of the greatest nights of my life to be there and watch it in person and cheer for my Indiana Hoosiers as an alum, as a fan, as Indiana’s new senator.”

He rattled off highlights with the ease of a lifelong supporter—an undefeated season, a Heisman winner, a coach and team that brought “grit, the fun, the pride” to the state—and marveled that the entire Senate joined in recognizing the achievement. “Very, very proud to bring that to the floor for a vote,” he said.

By the end of the interview, the contrast was striking: a senator frustrated by Senate gridlock, yet buoyed by home-state triumphs; resolute about election policy, yet animated by college sports optimism. For Banks, both seemed to tap into the same theme—a belief that momentum, once built, should be acted on before it slips away.