WOWO Exclusive – Senator Jim Banks on Iran and Gas Prices – Fort Wayne’s Morning News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — U.S. Sen. Jim Banks addressed foreign policy developments involving Iran and a forthcoming national Bible-reading event during an interview on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with host Kayla Blakeslee, outlining ongoing diplomatic efforts, energy market impacts, and scheduled public participation in Washington, D.C.

Banks discussed the status of negotiations and a temporary ceasefire framework connected to Iran, describing a timeline tied to continued diplomatic engagement.

“The ceasefire ends next Tuesday,” Banks said. “Remember, the president did a two-week ceasefire to engage in negotiations.”

He said U.S. officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance, had participated in discussions abroad.

“He sent Vice President Vance to Pakistan, who intervened and tried to play an in-between role between the U.S. and Iran,” Banks said, adding that negotiations “lasted for, I think, J.D. and the crew were in Islamabad for less than 24 hours.”

Banks characterized the outcome of those discussions as a rejection of a proposed agreement.

“Unlike Obama and Biden, he went into those negotiations and decided that there’s no way we’re going to take their deal on their terms,” he said. “They had 10 points that would allow them to continue to build their nuclear program.”

He said the central issue remains Iran’s nuclear capability.

“Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” Banks said. “And the vice president determined that this is a no-go.”

Ceasefire timeline and diplomatic pressure

Banks said the current ceasefire arrangement remains in place with a defined deadline and described ongoing diplomatic pressure on Iran.

“President Trump doubled down and said, this two-week ceasefire is in effect until next Tuesday,” Banks said.

He added that Iran is seeking additional negotiations.

“Now Iran is coming back to the table this week and begging for another chance to make a deal,” he said.

Banks said he expects continued consequences if no agreement is reached.

“They know that next Tuesday, there will be hell to pay if they don’t come to the table,” he said.

Energy markets and economic impact

Banks also addressed rising fuel prices and their connection to global tensions.

“I’m well aware because I’m hearing from so many of you … the gas prices are way too high,” he said.

He said he is seeking a rapid resolution to stabilize markets.

“I’m hopeful and pushing to do everything that I can from my seat in the Senate to make sure that there is a quick, swift resolution,” Banks said.

He described broader geopolitical considerations involving Iran and its alliances.

“They’re the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world,” he said. “There’s some intelligence coming out this morning that China used or Iran used China’s satellites to locate U.S. bases to bomb them.”

Banks also referenced international trade dynamics.

“China buys 80 percent of Iran’s oil,” he said. “So China’s rocked back by this.”

He added that U.S. policy goals include economic and strategic negotiations with China.

“President Trump goes to Beijing to try to negotiate a trade deal with China that puts our jobs and our workers first,” Banks said.

Bible reading event in Washington

Banks also discussed his participation in “America Reads the Bible,” a public scripture-reading event scheduled at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., marking America’s 250th anniversary observances.

“Secretary of War Hegseth … is going to be a part of that opening ceremony,” Banks said. “There are also going to be some really big names … reading scripture over a seven-day period.”

He said he will participate in a scheduled reading from the Book of Isaiah.

“I’m reading Isaiah 33, chapters 33 and 34,” Banks said. “I’ve practiced and stumbled my way through it.”

Banks said his wife, Amanda, is also involved in the organization of the event.

“My wife is a big part of it,” he said. “She’s a part of the group that’s organizing it.”

Comments on historical observance

Banks described the event as tied to the nation’s founding period and historical observances.

“This is the greatest country in the history of the world,” he said. “What a great year to do something like this.”

He said the initiative reflects a broader message about national values.

“It reminds us of the 250th anniversary of this great country that’s rooted in Christian values and beliefs,” Banks said. “Just a reminder to the American people what it’s all about.”

Closing remarks

Banks concluded the interview by reiterating the dual focus of international policy concerns and domestic cultural events.

“From rising tensions overseas … to reading scripture in our nation’s capital,” Blakeslee said in closing, noting the range of topics discussed.