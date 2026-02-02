WOWO EXCLUSIVE – State Rep Bob Morris discusses legislation with KB

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) — State Representative Bob Morris joined Kayla Blakeslee live on Fort Wayne’s Morning News this week to discuss two pieces of legislation making headlines at the Statehouse: Senate Bill 182, which would define male and female in Indiana law based on biological sex at birth, and legislation laying the groundwork for a potential Chicago Bears stadium in Northwest Indiana.

Morris described SB 182 as “common sense” legislation. “Just because some parents still believe that if someone has transitioned… they have the right to use the opposite sex’s bathroom, we need clarity,” he explained. He noted that Senator Liz Brown has been “the leader in the Senate” on this issue, working to ensure schools adhere to clear definitions of male and female.

Reflecting on the debate in the General Assembly, Morris admitted some frustration. “I never did believe that we’d be debating this issue. To me, it’s just simple. It’s the way life has been; it’s the way life always will be,” he said, adding that objections from Democrats—such as concerns about late adolescence or puberty—were misguided. “Liz Brown’s right on an issue again,” he emphasized.

When asked whether SB 182 would affect school sports, Morris clarified that it does not directly determine athletic eligibility. “This is just—you’re born a boy, you’re born a girl. That’s how schools have been running things for years. No different than when my parents took me to register for first grade,” he explained.

Morris expressed confidence that the bill will move smoothly through the House. “We’re going to pass it out and it’s going to head to the governor’s desk. It’s going to move forward. I’m amazed at the things we have to do in the General Assembly that are just very common sense,” he said.

Shifting to the Bears stadium legislation, Morris highlighted the economic opportunity. “Doing business in Illinois is an absolute disaster. Being one of the founding franchises of the NFL, it would be a great honor to have the Chicago Bears playing football on Indiana soil. Leaders in Northwest Indiana are welcoming them, and it would be great news for the state,” he said. Morris confirmed he expects the legislation to pass without major obstacles.

Even amid legislative discussion, Morris shared a personal note: he is recovering from coaching the St. Charles boys basketball team to a CYO championship. “I’m a little hoarse this morning because of that. But it was great to coach them,” he said.

As Indiana debates gender policy in schools and positions itself as a potential host for major league football, Representative Morris remains at the center of these conversations, emphasizing clarity, conservative values, and local community pride.