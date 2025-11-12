WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday on Veterans Day at Fort Wayne Retirement Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A World War II veteran marked a major milestone this week, celebrating his 100th birthday on the same day the nation honored its servicemembers for Veterans Day.

Sam Hayward, who was born in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1925, joined the Navy at just 17 years old during World War II. His retirement home, Bethlehem Woods in Fort Wayne, hosted a celebration Tuesday recognizing both his centennial birthday and his military service. Other veterans who live at the facility were also honored.

Hayward’s grandson, Garry Edwards, spoke at the event, calling his grandfather the definition of resilience. He said Hayward overcame tremendous challenges throughout his life — from being raised in an orphanage to facing discrimination as a Black man serving in the Navy during wartime.

“From the struggles in the Navy to the struggles before that, he was resilient,” Edwards told WPTA 21Alive. “If you looked him up in the dictionary, you’d see the word perseverance.”

Hayward’s family says it’s especially meaningful that his 100th birthday fell on Veterans Day, a day that honors those who served just like him. His grandson added that it was heartwarming to see so many people recognize his grandfather’s century of life and service to the country.