October 23, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Young Backs Fair Pay for Government Employees

by Brian Ford0
Constituents from Indiana speak with Senator Todd Young during Bread for the World's 2017 Lobby Day on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. This year's theme focuses on urging Congress to make funding decisions that will end hunger by 2030. By Laura Elizabeth Pohl for Bread for the World

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — Indiana Senator Todd Young is backing new legislation aimed at protecting federal workers’ pay during government shutdowns.

Young, a Republican, joined Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin to introduce the Shutdown Fairness Act—a bill that would guarantee on-time pay for “excepted” federal employees who are required to work during a shutdown.

These “excepted” workers, often in essential roles such as law enforcement, border security, and air traffic control, are typically required to work without pay until the government reopens and funding is restored.

The proposed legislation would change that by ensuring timely compensation even when regular government operations are paused.

Young called the bill a step toward fairness for workers who are “doing their jobs, even when Washington isn’t.”

The bill has been introduced as Congress faces ongoing budget negotiations and the possibility of future shutdowns.

