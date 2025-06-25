Thunderbirds At 2025 FW Airshow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The U-S Air Force Thunderbirds will headline this year’s Fort Wayne Air Show.

The Thunderbirds are America’s premier flight demonstration team, and are comprised of 12 officers including 6 demo pilots.

A support team of 132 enlisted specialists along with a few support about 75 demonstrations per year across the country.

This year’s air show will feature military as well as civilian performers as well as static aircraft displays and immersive ground attractions.

The show runs July 9 and 12 at the Air Guard Base at Fort Wayne International Airport.