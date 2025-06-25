June 25, 2025
Local News

Thunderbirds At 2025 FW Airshow

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/122nd Air National Guard)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The U-S Air Force Thunderbirds will headline this year’s Fort Wayne Air Show.

The Thunderbirds are America’s premier flight demonstration team, and are comprised of 12 officers including 6 demo pilots.

A support team of 132 enlisted specialists along with a few support about 75 demonstrations per year across the country.

This year’s air show will feature military as well as civilian performers as well as static aircraft displays and immersive ground attractions.

The show runs July 9 and 12 at the Air Guard Base at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Related posts

Fort Wayne gas prices go up nearly 30 cents in a month

Darrin Wright

Utility warns of runoff contaminations

Darrin Wright

Fort Wayne Police search for missing juvenile

Brian Ford

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.