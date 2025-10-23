Trail, Street Upgrades Near Jefferson Pointe Move Ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Fort Wayne City Council made quick work of its latest budget meeting Tuesday night, wrapping things up in just about an hour—an unusually short session during budget season.

One major item got the green light: a $9 million plan to build a new trail and improve streets near Jefferson Pointe. The project, in the works for nearly two decades, aims to improve both traffic flow and recreational access in the area.

City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said the upgrades will serve local businesses and residents alike, joking that better access means it’ll be easier to reach Handel’s Ice Cream.

While the trail project moves forward, final budget cuts are still on the table. Council members are expected to make final adjustments and decide what to trim next week as they fine-tune the city’s 2026 budget.