$1 million approved for Vann Family Crossing pedestrian bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Vann Family Crossing pedestrian bridge project is receiving another $1 million in funding as officials work to close a budget gap caused by rising construction costs.

The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board voted unanimously Thursday to approve $1 million for the project, according to WANE 15. The funding is contingent on the remaining money needed for the project being secured.

The pedestrian bridge will cross West Coliseum Boulevard east of Lima Road and serve as an important connection along the Pufferbelly Trail. The project is designed to allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross one of Fort Wayne’s busiest roads without crossing traffic at street level.

The bridge was initially estimated to cost about $9 million, but city officials recently said bids came in several million dollars over budget. Officials have attributed the increase in part to higher costs for construction materials, including steel and concrete.

The Vann family has donated $5 million toward the project. City officials are now seeking additional funding from other sources to cover the remaining cost.

The project has been delayed while officials work to secure the necessary funding. Greenways and Trails Manager Dawn Ritchie told WANE 15 the city hopes to have enough funding in place to award a construction contract by the end of November.

The Vann Family Crossing is currently expected to open in late 2027.