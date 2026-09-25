Educators say letting children struggle can help build independence

USA (AP) — Parents may be tempted to immediately step in when their children forget an assignment, struggle with homework or face another everyday problem, but education and developmental experts say allowing children to work through some challenges can help them become more independent.

Experts say problem-solving is a skill that children need opportunities to practice. That can include planning, making decisions, recovering from mistakes and determining when they need to ask someone else for help.

Technology has made it easier for parents to intervene. Parents can monitor their children’s locations, check grades online and quickly contact teachers, while students increasingly have instant access to information and AI-generated assistance.

Dr. Dana Suskind, a University of Chicago professor of surgery and pediatrics, told the Associated Press that children benefit from the experience of figuring out problems rather than always receiving an immediate answer. Allowing them to try different solutions can help them learn what works and how to respond when their first attempt fails.

Experts say parents should consider a child’s age, abilities and the risks involved before deciding whether to step in. When safety is not an issue, parents can guide children by asking questions about how they might approach a problem instead of immediately solving it for them.

Giving children opportunities to experience boredom, frustration and disappointment can also help develop creativity, confidence and resilience. Everyday responsibilities such as managing a small amount of money, keeping track of school assignments or helping with grocery shopping can provide opportunities to practice those skills.

Experts stress that independence does not mean children must handle everything alone. Recognizing when help is needed and knowing how to ask a teacher, parent or another trusted adult for assistance are also considered important problem-solving skills.