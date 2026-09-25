Fort Wayne Kroger location to test 24-hour schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Kroger store in Fort Wayne will soon begin staying open around the clock as part of a pilot program testing the return of 24-hour operations.

The Kroger at 6002 St. Joe Center Road is expected to begin operating 24 hours a day in the coming weeks, according to WANE 15.

The Fort Wayne location is one of a select number of Kroger stores across the country participating in the pilot program. The company is testing whether there is enough customer demand to bring back around-the-clock shopping at certain locations.

Many grocery stores moved away from 24-hour schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic and have continued operating with reduced overnight hours since then.

A Kroger spokesperson said the company is testing the expanded hours as part of its effort to provide customers with more convenient ways to shop both in stores and online.

An exact date for when the St. Joe Center Road location will begin its 24-hour schedule has not yet been announced.