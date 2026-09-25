Zuckerberg says AI companies should set their own pace on safety

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says artificial intelligence companies should be responsible for determining how quickly they develop new technology, distancing Meta from recent calls for an industrywide slowdown.

Zuckerberg’s comments come after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei proposed that AI companies and governments coordinate efforts to slow development while additional safety measures are put in place. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk were among the technology leaders who expressed support for slowing the pace of development.

Zuckerberg argued that individual companies already have incentives to develop their models safely because of the potential consequences and liability if their systems cause harm. He said each AI developer should determine what precautions are necessary rather than waiting for an industrywide agreement.

As an example, Zuckerberg said Meta delayed the release of its Muse AI agent for several months while the company addressed safety and security concerns. Meta made that decision independently rather than asking other AI companies to pause their work at the same time.

The disagreement comes amid a broader debate over increasingly advanced AI systems and whether existing safety measures can keep pace with their development. One area of concern is recursive self-improvement, in which AI systems could help improve or develop more capable versions of themselves.

Zuckerberg said companies should instead devote most of their computing resources toward AI systems designed to serve people while maintaining their own safety standards.