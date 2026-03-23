March 23, 2026
Indiana News

100 Pounds Of Meth Arrest

by Network Indiana0

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A man from San Bernardino, California, was arrested on Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer on I-70 at the 41 mile-marker eastbound for a routine DOT compliance inspection.

When the trooper talked to 33-year-old Kemar Brown, criminal indicators were observed. The trooper conducted a search and found 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the trailer and a handgun in the cab of the truck. State Police say the estimated street value of the meth is half a million dollars.

Brown was taken to the Putnam County Jail, and he faces the following charges:

– Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

– Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)

Related posts

Fish recall issued for Trader Joe’s brand

Darrin Wright

Law Enforcement “25 Foot Rule” Making Progress In Statehouse

Network Indiana

Sand Dune Collapse Study in Indiana to Be Expedited

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.