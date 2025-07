FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The crash happened just after 10:00 Monday morning at Lima Road and Grove Drive.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, the motorcyclist and a car collided.

A witness said the crash pushed the car into an Allen County Department of Health pickup truck that was headed southbound on Lima Road.

Dispatchers said the motorcyclist is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.