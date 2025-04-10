SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities say a man faked having cancer just so he gets out of having to pay child support.

Court documents say 30-year-old Samuel A. Cummings started lying during a court hearing last year in September. He told a judge he was diagnosed with cancer. Cummings also said he did not have any paperwork, so the judge told him to bring it to his next hearing, which was virtual, in November. However, during the virtual hearing, he still did not have any paperwork.

Cummings then had a court hearing in person in early December. Court documents say he brought a letter that he claimed to be from a doctor. The letter included his “cancer diagnosis.”

Prosecutors were told the same day that Cummings faked his cancer diagnosis, the letter, and a signature.

On March 14th this year, authorities came to Cummings’ home, and he seemed to be alert. Court documents say Cummings was walking up and down his driveway and talking to many guests.

Cummings started to mention chemotherapy dates he had listed on his calendar, but whenever he was asked questions, he was reported to be “very upset.”

Authorities say Cummings told them multiple times that he received treatment at IU Health Bloomington, but medical records say there were no signs of cancer.

Cummings was charged last Tuesday with perjury, forgery, and nonsupport of a child. He was taken to jail Monday, but he has been released after paying his bond. A trial is set for June 2nd.

Cummings could face up to two and a half years in prison if he is convicted.