Fort Wayne Wizards Pitcher Found Guilty of Murder

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – A 51-year-old man who was a pitcher for the Fort Wayne Wizards’ inaugural season in 1993 has been found guilty of murder, ABC News, and 21 Alive.

According to ABC News, Daniel Serafini was found guilty on Monday of murdering his father-in-law in a 2021 shooting.

The victims in the June 5, 2021, attack were Robert Gary Spohr, 70, who was found dead in a home in North Lake Tahoe, California, from a single gunshot. Also shot was his wife, Wendy Wood, then 68. She recovered from the injuries but died by suicide one year later. The family cited the trauma of the attack as the reason for her death, says ESPN.

Serafini killed Spohr in a financially motivated attack, prosecutors say. He was also convicted of attempted murder of Spohr’s wife, Wendy Wood, as well as first-degree burglary.

Reports say Serafini waited inside Spohr’s California home for three hours before the shooting. ABC News reports that two young children were also in the home at the time of the shooting.

Documents filed in the case show the shooting happened after a $1.3 million dispute over a ranch renovation project. Serafini allegedly sent a text message saying, “I’m gonna kill them one day”, according to affiliate KXTV.

Serafini was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1992, where he was then sent to pitch for the Fort Wayne Wizards in 1993.

When the team was established in Fort Wayne in 1993 after moving from Kenosha, Wisconsin, they were the Single-A team of the Minnesota Twins.

The Wizards played at the old Memorial Stadium, across from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, before eventually becoming the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Serafini later retired in 2007, according to ESPN.

Serafini’s sentencing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 18, where he could face life in prison.