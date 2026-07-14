18-Year-Old Arrested After Anderson Shooting Injures Six People

ANDERSON, Ind. (WOWO) — Police in Anderson have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting that injured six people during a large gathering early Saturday morning.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were monitoring a crowd near the intersection of Nichol Avenue and Madison Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday when an altercation broke out and multiple gunshots were fired.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and found six people suffering from injuries caused by the gunfire, according to WISH TV.

One victim remains in serious but stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery. The five other victims suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to investigators.

Police are withholding the identities of all six victims.

After gathering witness statements and reviewing surveillance video from the area, investigators arrested 18-year-old Troy Novothy of Anderson on Sunday, according to a police release.

Novothy has been preliminarily charged with felony attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, felony aggravated battery, felony criminal recklessness, and felony pointing a firearm.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances that led to the shooting, including what investigators believe sparked the initial confrontation or whether other suspects may be involved.

The Anderson Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

The charges against Novothy are allegations. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.