Ohio Residents Could See Summer Electric Bills Top $800 as Energy Costs Continue Rising

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio households could face average summer electricity costs of more than $800 between June and September, according to a new energy report that warns rising demand and limited new power generation are putting additional pressure on utility prices.

The estimate comes from a report by Washington, D.C.-based Third Way, which analyzed electricity pricing data from Heatmap News and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Electricity Price Hub according to WTOL.

The report projects that the average Ohio residential customer could pay approximately $800 in electricity costs this summer, representing about a 17% increase compared with the estimated $682 average cost during the summer of 2025.

Third Way said the increase comes as electricity demand grows nationwide, driven by expanding data centers, increased domestic manufacturing, and broader electrification.

“The United States is currently experiencing record energy demand driven by data center growth, domestic manufacturing, and electrification,” the report stated. “And we simply aren’t bringing on new energy quickly enough or in large enough quantities to affordably meet rising demand.”

According to the report, Ohio consumers experienced a significant increase in electricity costs last year, with bills rising 108% between May and July 2025.

While some forecasts predict a smaller increase this summer — around 7.5% higher than last year — Third Way said Heatmap data showed Ohio’s average electricity bills in May 2026 were already 14% higher than May 2025 levels.

The report warned that if electricity costs continue increasing at a similar pace, the average Ohio electric bill in July could reach approximately $238, with total summer electricity costs potentially exceeding $780.

Rising Energy Costs Create Affordability Concerns

The potential increase comes as households across the country continue dealing with higher utility costs.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association and the Center for Poverty, Energy and Climate said many families are struggling to keep up with energy expenses.

“The affordability challenge is growing,” the organizations said, noting that one in six U.S. households is behind on utility bills, while utilities disconnected electric service approximately 13.5 million times in 2024.

The groups also reported that nearly 40% of households earning less than $50,000 annually say they have difficulty paying energy bills.

Debate Continues Over Ohio’s Energy Future

The projected increase in electric costs comes amid ongoing debate in Ohio over energy policy, utility regulation and how the state should meet growing demand.

Ohio consumers have previously faced hundreds of millions of dollars in charges connected to the state’s 2019 utility bailout legislation, which centered around the now-defunct House Bill 6. The legislation became the focus of a federal corruption investigation that prosecutors described as one of the largest public corruption cases in state history.

Ohio utilities have also been allowed to collect more than $1 billion in rate increases that were later challenged, with the Ohio Supreme Court ruling portions of those charges were unlawful.

The report also pointed to the rapid expansion of large-scale data centers in Ohio, including facilities operated by major technology companies, as a factor contributing to future electricity demand.

Third Way Calls for More Clean Energy Development

Third Way said Ohio and the country need more electricity generation capacity to address rising demand.

The organization argued that expanding renewable energy sources, including wind, solar and battery storage, could help increase supply while reducing long-term costs.

“To grow domestic energy generation and mitigate the impact of rising electricity demand, increasing clean energy deployment is a natural next step,” the report said.

The group criticized the Trump administration’s energy policies, arguing that actions limiting clean energy development could make it more difficult to add affordable electricity sources to the grid.

Third Way said clean energy projects can often be built faster and are less exposed to some fuel supply challenges and price swings affecting traditional energy sources.

The report also criticized federal efforts supporting older coal-fired power plants, including facilities in Ohio that have received government assistance.

Energy Policy Dispute Continues

Francesca Hsie, deputy director of Electricity for Third Way, said Ohio families are facing higher costs because of decisions about how the state and federal governments approach energy development.

“Ohioans are staring down electricity bills that could cost more than $800 this summer,” Hsie said in an email.

She argued that expanding clean energy and updating the electric grid would help address rising demand.

“Instead of working to lower those costs, the Trump administration is attacking the very clean energy generation that could help meet the state’s record electricity demand and forcing aging coal plants to stay open long after their scheduled closure,” Hsie said.

Hsie added that government leaders should focus on increasing energy supply and improving infrastructure.

“At a time when families across Ohio and the U.S. are struggling with rising costs, federal, state, and local governments must work together to lower electricity prices by expanding clean energy and modernizing our grid,” she said.

The report’s projections come as Ohio utilities, regulators and lawmakers continue debating how to balance reliability, affordability and the state’s growing demand for electricity.