Police: Texas Man Used Fake Town Emails to Collect Thousands in Danville Zoning Scam

DANVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Texas man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say he impersonated a town of Danville official and used fraudulent emails to convince a person to send thousands of dollars in connection with a fake zoning matter.

According to court documents filed in Hendricks County, 37-year-old Chaz Chennault of Sulphur Springs, Texas, has been charged with:

Theft, a Level 6 felony

Fraud, a Level 6 felony

Forgery, a Level 6 felony

Identity deception, a Level 6 felony

The investigation began after a person received an email that appeared to come from the town of Danville, according to a release from the Danville Police Department.

Investigators said the message claimed the person owed fees related to a local zoning matter.

Believing the communication was legitimate, the victim sent thousands of dollars to an account that authorities later determined was controlled by Chennault, according to the release.

Police said other individuals who received similar messages contacted town officials before making any payments, helping bring attention to the alleged scheme.

“Investigators determined that fraudulent emails were used to impersonate town officials and convince victims to send money for fees that were not actually owed,” the Danville Police Department said in a statement.

Investigation Traced Emails and Financial Activity

Court documents state investigators obtained search warrants for financial records, email accounts and internet activity as they worked to identify the person allegedly behind the scheme.

Authorities said that investigation led them to identify Chennault as the suspected offender.

Investigators also allege Chennault used publicly available information from government meetings to identify potential targets.

According to police, similar tactics were allegedly used to contact applicants connected to government boards and commissions in multiple locations across the United States.

The alleged scheme involved the use of electronic communications designed to appear as official government correspondence, investigators said.

Arrest Warrant Issued in Indiana

An arrest warrant for Chennault was issued in Hendricks County on July 6, 2026, according to court records.

Police said Chennault was later taken into custody by the Sulphur Springs Police Department in Texas.

He is currently being held at the Hopkins County Jail in Texas while awaiting extradition proceedings to Indiana.

Authorities have not released additional details about the number of potential victims or the total amount of money investigators believe was obtained through the alleged scheme.

Police Warn Residents About Government Impersonation Scams

The Danville Police Department said fraud cases involving electronic communications are becoming increasingly common and often require investigations involving multiple agencies and private companies.

“The Danville Police Department takes all fraud investigations seriously and remains committed to identifying offenders, protecting victims and holding those responsible accountable,” the department said.

Officials are warning residents to be cautious when receiving requests for payment through email or other electronic methods.

“Before sending money, individuals should independently verify any request using known contact information for the organization involved rather than information provided in the message itself,” police said.

Authorities encourage anyone who believes they may have been targeted by a similar scam to contact local law enforcement.

The charges against Chennault are allegations. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.