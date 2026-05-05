May 5, 2026
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2026 INDIANA PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

by WOWO News1

2026 INDIANA PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Allen, Adams, Huntington, Noble & Whitley Counties

Source: Indiana Election Night Reporting (ENR)
https://enr.indianavoters.in.gov/site/index.html

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 3

Candidate Party Votes %
Marlin A. Stutzman Republican 0 0.00%
Jon M. Kenworthy Republican 0 0.00%
Kelly Thompson Democrat 0 0.00%

ALLEN COUNTY

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY – 38TH CIRCUIT (R)

Candidate Party Votes %
Tesa Helge (Incumbent) Republican 0 0.00%

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Candidate Party Votes %
Keri Roby Democrat 0 0.00%
Toshua Manuel Republican 0 0.00%

AUDITOR (R)

Candidate Party Votes %
Jacquelynn Scheuman Republican 0 0.00%

RECORDER

Candidate Party Votes %
Cheyenne Stoppenhagen Democrat 0 0.00%
Robert Armstrong Republican 0 0.00%
Nicole Keesling Republican 0 0.00%

SHERIFF (R)

Candidate Party Votes %
Troy Hershberger Republican 0 0.00%

ASSESSOR (R)

Candidate Party Votes %
Stacey O’Day Republican 0 0.00%

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

Candidate Party Votes %
Ozzie Mitson Republican 0 0.00%
Kate Conner Democrat 0 0.00%

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3

Candidate Party Votes %
Ewelina Connolly Republican 0 0.00%
Paul Moss Republican 0 0.00%
Jorge Fernandez Democrat 0 0.00%

COUNTY COUNCIL

District 1

Candidate Party Votes %
Bryan Bohnke Republican 0 0.00%
Mike Clendenen Republican 0 0.00%
Kyle Kerley Republican 0 0.00%
Melissa Fisher Democrat 0 0.00%

District 2

Candidate Party Votes %
Mark Hagar Republican 0 0.00%

District 3

Candidate Party Votes %
Paul Lagemann Republican 0 0.00%
Eric Tippmann Republican 0 0.00%
Stacey Freeman Democrat 0 0.00%

District 4

Candidate Party Votes %
Don Wyss Republican 0 0.00%
Lee Castillo Democrat 0 0.00%

0% reporting

ADAMS COUNTY

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 19

Candidate Party Votes %
Blake Fiechter Republican 0 0.00%
Travis Holdman Republican 0 0.00%
Timothy C. Murphy Democrat 0 0.00%

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 79

Candidate Party Votes %
Matthew S. Lehman Republican 0 0.00%
Ian G. Richardson Democrat 0 0.00%

COUNTY OFFICES (R)

Office Candidate Votes %
Judge (Superior Court) Sam Conrad 0 0.00%
Prosecutor Julie-Marie Brown 0 0.00%
Clerk Shelly M. Brite 0 0.00%
Sheriff Eric Beer 0 0.00%
Surveyor Mike Werling 0 0.00%
Assessor Mary Beery 0 0.00%

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2 (R)

Candidate Votes %
Steven R. Bailey 0 0.00%

COUNTY COUNCIL (R)

District Candidate Votes %
1 Fred Velez 0 0.00%
2 Leonard Corral Jr. 0 0.00%
3 Cory Sprunger 0 0.00%
4 Robert Rhoades 0 0.00%

DEMOCRATIC LOCAL RACES

Office Candidate Votes %
Jefferson Township Trustee Robert W. Reef 0 0.00%
Washington Township Trustee David A. Smith II 0 0.00%
Geneva Town Council D3 Andrew J Briggs 0 0.00%

0% reporting

HUNTINGTON COUNTY

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 17

Candidate Party Votes %
Michael R. Hensley Republican 0 0.00%
Nick McKinley Republican 0 0.00%
Chris Parker Republican 0 0.00%
Cynthia M. Wehr Democrat 0 0.00%

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 50

Candidate Party Votes %
Lorissa C. Sweet Republican 0 0.00%
Pepper Snyder Democrat 0 0.00%

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

Candidate Party Votes %
Rob Miller Republican 0 0.00%
Jodi Stouder Republican 0 0.00%
Olivia Eckert Democrat 0 0.00%

COUNTY COUNCIL

District 1

Candidate Party Votes %
John Stoeckley Republican 0 0.00%
Megan Bonbrake Democrat 0 0.00%

District 2

Candidate Party Votes %
Kendall Mickley Republican 0 0.00%

District 3

Candidate Party Votes %
Todd Landrum Republican 0 0.00%
Mathew Shoda Republican 0 0.00%

District 4

Candidate Party Votes %
Mitchell Garrison Republican 0 0.00%
Brian Warpup Republican 0 0.00%
Dave Holland Democrat 0 0.00%

COUNTY OFFICES (R)

Office Candidate Votes %
Prosecutor Jeremy K. Nix 0 0.00%
Clerk Kristina L. Bickel 0 0.00%
Auditor Julie Newsome 0 0.00%
Recorder Shelley Malone Septer 0 0.00%
Sheriff Chad Hammel 0 0.00%
Surveyor Jerry B. Meehan Jr. 0 0.00%
Assessor Jill E. Amick-Zorger 0 0.00%

0% reporting

NOBLE COUNTY

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY — 33RD CIRCUIT

Candidate Party Votes %
James B. Mowery Republican 0 0.00%
Everett Newman Democrat 0 0.00%

COUNTY OFFICES — REPUBLICAN

Office Candidate Votes %
Judge (Circuit Court) Christopher T. Jansen 0 0.00%
Judge (Superior Court) Steven Hagen 0 0.00%
Auditor Nicole Noe 0 0.00%
Recorder Tonya L Jones 0 0.00%
Sheriff Shane Coney 0 0.00%
Sheriff Brian A Walker 0 0.00%
Assessor Ben Castle 0 0.00%

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1 — REPUBLICAN

Candidate Votes %
John H Metzger 0 0.00%
Gary Timmerman 0 0.00%

COUNTY COUNCIL — REPUBLICAN

District Candidate Votes %
1 Tom Janes 0 0.00%
2 Trey A Forbes 0 0.00%
3 Brandon Chordas 0 0.00%
4 Kevin Jones 0 0.00%
4 Joe Sells 0 0.00%

DEMOCRATIC LOCAL RACES

Office Candidate Votes %
Albion Township Trustee Lori A Gagen 0 0.00%
Allen Township Trustee Thaddeus J Bay 0 0.00%
Noble Township Trustee Tamara Pifer 0 0.00%
Wolcottville Town Council (At-Large) Jeffrey Sorg 0 0.00%

0% reporting

WHITLEY COUNTY

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 83

Candidate Party Votes %
Christopher Judy Republican 0 0.00%
Wesley Haffenden Democrat 0 0.00%

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY — 82ND CIRCUIT (R)

Candidate Party Votes %
Daniel J. (D.J.) Sigler, Jr. Republican 0 0.00%

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (R)

Candidate Party Votes %
Jessica Hockemeyer Republican 0 0.00%

AUDITOR (R)

Candidate Party Votes %
Tiffany Deakins Republican 0 0.00%

RECORDER (R)

Candidate Party Votes %
April Whetstone Republican 0 0.00%

SHERIFF (R)

Candidate Party Votes %
Gary Archbold Republican 0 0.00%
Jason Spencer Republican 0 0.00%

ASSESSOR (R)

Candidate Party Votes %
Kimberly K Erdly Republican 0 0.00%

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

Candidate Party Votes %
Rob Schuman Republican 0 0.00%
Tena Woenker Democrat 0 0.00%

COUNTY COUNCIL (R)

District 1

Candidate Party Votes %
Cindy (Auer) Doolittle Republican 0 0.00%

District 2

Candidate Party Votes %
Michael Bauer Republican 0 0.00%
Kiel Klopfenstein Republican 0 0.00%
Damien Stafford Republican 0 0.00%
Scott Wise Republican 0 0.00%

District 3

Candidate Party Votes %
Nick Brewer Republican 0 0.00%
Mindy (Myers) Muchow Republican 0 0.00%

District 4

Candidate Party Votes %
Judy Earnhart Republican 0 0.00%
Matt A Gaff Republican 0 0.00%
Joe Grant Republican 0 0.00%

TOWNSHIP BOARD MEMBER (D)

Office Candidate Votes %
Smith Township Board Member Philip A Eyermann 0 0.00%

0% reporting

Compiled for WOWO News/Talk 92.3 FM & 1190 AM

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1 comment

Cheryl May 3, 2023 at 11:26 am

Yeah, I’m so glad! Time for change!!!!

Reply

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