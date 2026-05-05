2026 INDIANA PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
Allen, Adams, Huntington, Noble & Whitley Counties
Source: Indiana Election Night Reporting (ENR)
https://enr.indianavoters.in.gov/site/index.html
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Marlin A. Stutzman
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Jon M. Kenworthy
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Kelly Thompson
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
ALLEN COUNTY
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY – 38TH CIRCUIT (R)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Tesa Helge (Incumbent)
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Keri Roby
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
|Toshua Manuel
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
AUDITOR (R)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Jacquelynn Scheuman
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
RECORDER
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Cheyenne Stoppenhagen
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
|Robert Armstrong
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Nicole Keesling
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
SHERIFF (R)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Troy Hershberger
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
ASSESSOR (R)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Stacey O’Day
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Ozzie Mitson
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Kate Conner
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Ewelina Connolly
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Paul Moss
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Jorge Fernandez
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY COUNCIL
District 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Bryan Bohnke
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Mike Clendenen
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Kyle Kerley
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Melissa Fisher
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
District 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Mark Hagar
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
District 3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Paul Lagemann
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Eric Tippmann
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Stacey Freeman
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
District 4
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Don Wyss
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Lee Castillo
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
ADAMS COUNTY
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 19
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Blake Fiechter
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Travis Holdman
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Timothy C. Murphy
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 79
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Matthew S. Lehman
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Ian G. Richardson
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY OFFICES (R)
|Office
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Judge (Superior Court)
|Sam Conrad
|0
|0.00%
|Prosecutor
|Julie-Marie Brown
|0
|0.00%
|Clerk
|Shelly M. Brite
|0
|0.00%
|Sheriff
|Eric Beer
|0
|0.00%
|Surveyor
|Mike Werling
|0
|0.00%
|Assessor
|Mary Beery
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2 (R)
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Steven R. Bailey
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY COUNCIL (R)
|District
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|1
|Fred Velez
|0
|0.00%
|2
|Leonard Corral Jr.
|0
|0.00%
|3
|Cory Sprunger
|0
|0.00%
|4
|Robert Rhoades
|0
|0.00%
DEMOCRATIC LOCAL RACES
|Office
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Jefferson Township Trustee
|Robert W. Reef
|0
|0.00%
|Washington Township Trustee
|David A. Smith II
|0
|0.00%
|Geneva Town Council D3
|Andrew J Briggs
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 17
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Michael R. Hensley
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Nick McKinley
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Chris Parker
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Cynthia M. Wehr
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 50
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Lorissa C. Sweet
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Pepper Snyder
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Rob Miller
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Jodi Stouder
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Olivia Eckert
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY COUNCIL
District 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|John Stoeckley
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Megan Bonbrake
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
District 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Kendall Mickley
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
District 3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Todd Landrum
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Mathew Shoda
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
District 4
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Mitchell Garrison
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Brian Warpup
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Dave Holland
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY OFFICES (R)
|Office
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Prosecutor
|Jeremy K. Nix
|0
|0.00%
|Clerk
|Kristina L. Bickel
|0
|0.00%
|Auditor
|Julie Newsome
|0
|0.00%
|Recorder
|Shelley Malone Septer
|0
|0.00%
|Sheriff
|Chad Hammel
|0
|0.00%
|Surveyor
|Jerry B. Meehan Jr.
|0
|0.00%
|Assessor
|Jill E. Amick-Zorger
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
NOBLE COUNTY
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY — 33RD CIRCUIT
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|James B. Mowery
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Everett Newman
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY OFFICES — REPUBLICAN
|Office
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Judge (Circuit Court)
|Christopher T. Jansen
|0
|0.00%
|Judge (Superior Court)
|Steven Hagen
|0
|0.00%
|Auditor
|Nicole Noe
|0
|0.00%
|Recorder
|Tonya L Jones
|0
|0.00%
|Sheriff
|Shane Coney
|0
|0.00%
|Sheriff
|Brian A Walker
|0
|0.00%
|Assessor
|Ben Castle
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1 — REPUBLICAN
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|John H Metzger
|0
|0.00%
|Gary Timmerman
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY COUNCIL — REPUBLICAN
|District
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|1
|Tom Janes
|0
|0.00%
|2
|Trey A Forbes
|0
|0.00%
|3
|Brandon Chordas
|0
|0.00%
|4
|Kevin Jones
|0
|0.00%
|4
|Joe Sells
|0
|0.00%
DEMOCRATIC LOCAL RACES
|Office
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Albion Township Trustee
|Lori A Gagen
|0
|0.00%
|Allen Township Trustee
|Thaddeus J Bay
|0
|0.00%
|Noble Township Trustee
|Tamara Pifer
|0
|0.00%
|Wolcottville Town Council (At-Large)
|Jeffrey Sorg
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
WHITLEY COUNTY
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 83
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Christopher Judy
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Wesley Haffenden
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY — 82ND CIRCUIT (R)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Daniel J. (D.J.) Sigler, Jr.
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (R)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Jessica Hockemeyer
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
AUDITOR (R)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Tiffany Deakins
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
RECORDER (R)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|April Whetstone
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
SHERIFF (R)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Gary Archbold
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Jason Spencer
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
ASSESSOR (R)
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Kimberly K Erdly
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Rob Schuman
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Tena Woenker
|Democrat
|0
|0.00%
COUNTY COUNCIL (R)
District 1
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Cindy (Auer) Doolittle
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
District 2
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Michael Bauer
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Kiel Klopfenstein
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Damien Stafford
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Scott Wise
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
District 3
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Nick Brewer
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Mindy (Myers) Muchow
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
District 4
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Judy Earnhart
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Matt A Gaff
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
|Joe Grant
|Republican
|0
|0.00%
TOWNSHIP BOARD MEMBER (D)
|Office
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|Smith Township Board Member
|Philip A Eyermann
|0
|0.00%
0% reporting
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1 comment
Yeah, I’m so glad! Time for change!!!!