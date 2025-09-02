September 2, 2025
2 Fires In 24 Hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne firefighters responded to two fires in less than 24 hours.

Just after 1 PM Monday, crews rescued a child from a burning home in the 2800 block of Spring Street.

One adult and four other kids had already escaped.

The fire started outside the home, caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

Then early this morning, a detached garage in the 3100 block of Winter Street was fully engulfed and collapsed onto a nearby vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and the second fire remains under investigation.

