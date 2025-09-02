Frank Nazar signs 7-Year Contract Extension

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Frank Nazar on a seven-year extension worth $46.13 million.

The team announced the contract on Thursday. Nazar will count $6.59 million against the salary cap from when it starts in the 2026-27 NHL season through 2033.

Nazar had 26 points in 53 games last season at ages 20 and 21. He helped the U.S. win the world hockey championship for the first time since 1933 and was invited to the Olympic orientation camp later this month as a candidate to play in Milan.

“Frank elevated his game last season and has proven himself to be one of the top young talents in the league,” general manager Kyle Davidson said. “He drives play using his elite speed and playmaking abilities, creating problems for opponents and opportunities for teammates every night. Frank is an integral piece of our team, and we’re thrilled to have him with us for the next eight seasons.”

Nazar is expected to be part of Chicago’s long-term future along with 2023 No. 1 pick Connor Bedard and young defenseman Artyom Levshunov.