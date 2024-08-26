2 hurt after SUV rolls during police pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are injured following a police pursuit. on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

It happened near the intersection of Pontiac Street and Central Drive on Monday morning. As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, police were pursuing an SUV when the vehicle hit a parked car and rolled over.

Police say two of the SUV’s occupants were injured and taken to the hospital and a third occupant fled on foot.

Details on what initiated the pursuit are not known at this time.