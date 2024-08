FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As the temperatures warm up this week, cooling stations are reopening across Fort Wayne.

If you need place to cool down this week, you’ll have a half-dozen options in the Summit City. Most are open as long as the high temperature reaches 90 degrees.

The Planning Council on Homelessness and Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services will oversee the collaborative efforts.

For a full list of cooling stations, click here.