DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A sign honoroing fallen local state police officer James Bailey, who was killed last year, has been installed on I-69 in DeKalb County.

The sign is located between County Road 11A and State Road 8.

Earlier this year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortage for the home where Bailey’s wife and children live.

Bailey was struck and killed by a speeding car on I-69 in March 2023.